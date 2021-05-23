State park buzzes with activity to save bees

PINSON, Tenn. — Saturday everyone was invited to go and learn all about their favorite pollinators: bees!

The Bee Fest and Honey Bee Virtual 5k were hosted Saturday morning at the Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park.

The event featured guests including Jackson Area Beekeepers, Madison County Master Gardeners, Madison County Ut Extension, and others.

A portion of the proceeds from the Honey Bee Virtual 5k benefits the Tennessee State Park Honey Project, which helps establish honey bee hives in state parks across the state.

The event started at 10:00 a.m. and ran until 2:00 p.m.

Festival attendees did not have to participate in the 5k to enjoy the Bee Fest.