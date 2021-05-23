Summer-Like Conditions Continue For a Few More Days

Weather Update – 4:30 p.m. – Sunday, May 23

TODAY:

We started off this Sunday with sunshine in the region. However, clouds have moved into the region bringing partly cloudy skies. We reached into the upper 80’s for a high temperature with some humid conditions outside. Winds are remaining fairly calm and variable thanks to the high pressure over the area. Conditions are feeling much like summertime in West Tennessee. Clouds should remain for most of the evening tonight as we drop into the 60’s for a low. Into the early hours of the morning, humidity levels could increase as dew point levels approach the temperatures.

TOMORROW:

You could see upper 60 to lower 70’s for a temperature tomorrow morning. Rising dew points could lead to some humidity temperatures in the morning but quickly cool off. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will lead to a high in the upper 80’s on Monday. Into the evening, clouds will move in with a partly cloudy sky overnight and a low in the mid 60’s.

Into Tuesday, more clouds remain with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will still reach into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s for a high temperature and some humid conditions. Winds will pick up later into the day. Into the evening, clouds remain as we drop into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s for a low.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Into Wednesday, the chance of rain returns to the region. Showers should remain fairly scattered and light but clear out after sunset. A low chance of rain remains on Thursday but we should remain fairly dry. Highs in the upper 80’s will lead to summer-like humidity. Lows in the 70’s and partly cloudy skies overnight. More rain returns Friday and lasting into Saturday afternoon. Rain should remain fairly light with a few thunderstorms possible over the days. Temperatures in the lower to mid 80’s will carry out throughout the weekend. Drier conditions and partly cloudy skies end the week on Sunday.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WxShaley

Facebook – @shaleywbbj7

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com