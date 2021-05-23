Tractor Supply Makes Surprise $200,000 Donation to Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation

(AP) BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it has made a $200,000 donation to Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation, the nonprofit organization she co-founded with her mother, Bev Lambert, to promote the adoption and well-being of shelter animals.

Tractor Supply President and CEO Hal Lawton surprised Miranda with the donation during her exclusive performance for the retailer’s Neighbor’s Club members.

The funds will be used to support the organization in its ongoing work to help shelter pets across the country.

“This is the most amazing surprise,” said Miranda when presented with the check by Lawton. “Tractor Supply’s dedication to the welfare of animals has always been something I admired, even before our partnership began – it’s such an important and authentic part of who they are as a company and as individuals. And their generosity has exceeded anything I could have imagined. I’m so grateful for the support and excited about all the good we’re doing together!”

Tractor Supply has worked with MuttNation since 2019 and is the exclusive home to its lineup of pet toys and supplies and the MuttNation On The Farm pet food and treats.

A percentage of all sales goes back to the foundation to further support its cause.

“At Tractor Supply, pets are part of our families. They’re an integral part of the Life Out Here that we serve, and we continuously seek out opportunities to support pet shelters and adoptions,” Lawton said. “All of us at Tractor Supply are inspired by and grateful for Miranda’s passionate commitment to protecting and supporting shelter pets. This donation is our way of thanking Miranda, Bev and everyone at MuttNation for their partnership and for the work they continue to do for our four-legged, furry family members.”

Lawton presented Miranda with the check as she performed with her friends Jack Ingram and Jon Randall in a virtual concert experience exclusively for members of Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club loyalty program.

The trio performed songs from their new album, The Marfa Tapes, as well as some of Miranda’s greatest hits at Green’s Grocery in Historic Leiper’s Fork, near Franklin, Tenn.

The virtual concert is the first of many new perks available to Neighbor’s Club members through the redesigned loyalty program.

In March 2021, Tractor Supply partnered with MuttNation as the title sponsor of its signature Mutts Across America program that awards surprise grants to one shelter or foster-based animal rescue in every state.

This year, each of the 50 shelters received a check for $5,000 for a grand total of $250,000, making it the largest donation to date.

Since the program’s launch in 2014, Mutts Across America has supported 350 shelters with over $1 million in grants.

To learn more about MuttNation, visit TractorSupply.com/MuttNation.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club loyalty program, visit NeighborsClub.com, download the Tractor Supply app or follow along on Tractor Supply’s Facebook and Instagram.