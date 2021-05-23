University seeks volunteer judges for special tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students from all over visit the Hub City this week for a special tournament.

Union University was a full house today as over 630 students came out for the National Invitational Tournament of Champions for Speech and Debate.

Today students begin the check in process to kick off a long competition week ahead for the STOA tournament.

“We are so excited to kick off our National Invitational Tournament of Champions. It’s where we have the cream of the crop from across the nation come and compete all week long,” said Executive Director, STOA, Angela Childress.

All of the students are home-schooled and have an opportunity to win big through this tournament.

“If they’re first place, they have an opportunity to win some phenomenal scholarships including one that’s been offered through Union University for each of those category winners. We have, of course, trophies. People always like to have that acknowledgement and it looks fantastic on your college resume,” Childress said.

All of those are only possible with help of the community.

Organizers say the only problem with hosting the event is not having enough volunteer judges.

“The students can’t compete without judges so if there are no judges, there’s no event. And so we have to have the community step up and help us to judge. It’s a great opportunity to witness the future of America. We have some really bright people coming to Jackson and I assure you that you will enjoy your time, if you come and judge,” said Vice President of Enrollment Union University, Dan Griffin.

Griffin says in fact, anyone can be a judge and does not have to commit to the entire week.

“It’s just a two hour time commitment, one time. If you want to judge on Monday, if you’ve got some free time Tuesday evening, whatever fits your schedule. There are literally times to judge from 8 a.m. to about 9 p.m.,” Griffin said.

Childress says the impact you’d make in a student’s life judging, goes far beyond what you could imagine.

“They are the future generation that’s moving into the outside world to make a difference in the United States. So come and encourage them and I promise you’re going to leave feeling encouraged yourself,” Childress said.

The debate will continue from today up until next Saturday May 29.

If you’d like to sign up to become a judge for the tournament, you can head to the ‘Seen on 7‘ section of our website for that information.