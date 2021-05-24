Hot Again on Tuesday, Rain & Storm Chances Back on Wednesday

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for May 24th:

Some clouds will move in tonight but we will remain dry. Tuesday will be another hot and dry day with mostly sunny skies. Rain showers and weak storms will return Wednesday morning and another round could come back Wednesday evening. Storms linger on Thursday & Friday as well. A cold front will pass by on Friday cooling things down a bit for your Memorial Day Weekend Forecast. Catch the latest details coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies will stick around tonight with winds staying light or calm overnight. Overnight lows will drop down into the low to mid 60s and rain showers are not expected.

TUESDAY:

The hot and dry weather will continue for one more day on Tuesday. Highs will again approach the 90° mark and rain showers will stay away. Winds will be light out of the southeast and overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s again.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain ans storm chances finally return on Wednesday and could come in a few rounds. The rain is most likely in the morning and some weak thunderstorms could mix in but severe weather is not expected. Highs will reach the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon and skies will be mostly cloudy during the day but a few peeks on sunshine will also be possible. The storms in the evening that do pop up could be a bit stronger but still are not expected to be very strong or severe. But some heavy rain, thunder, lightning and brief wind gusts could show up. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 60s again.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be a bit warmer then Wednesday and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected. Highs will return into the upper 80s again. Some evening showers or thunderstorms could develop and as of now, the severe weather threat is low, but it is something we will be watching closely in the Storm Team Weather Center. Winds will stay light, out of the southwest and overnight lows will again drop into the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

A cold front is going to move through on Friday and some showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the front comes by. The timing of the front is uncertain but we are expecting cooler weather on Friday as the front passes by; highs will make it in the mid 80s still. Winds will shift from the west to the north as the front passes. Friday night lows will drop down to around 60° with some of us even dipping into the upper 50s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

As of now we are expecting a cooler and mostly dry holiday weekend. The forecast is still uncertain as we are 6 days out and we hope to get a more accurate description as the week progresses. Highs are expected to be near 80° on Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Morning lows are forecast to be around 60°.

