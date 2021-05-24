Jackson mayor reviews new process for trash pickup

JACKSON, Tenn. — Starting this summer, the City of Jackson and Waste Management are making it easier for you to get your garbage picked up.

Starting on August 1, the city will transition to curbside solid waste pick up due to a new contract agreement with Waste Management.

This transition includes providing residents with a 90 to 96 gallon rolling cart for when Waste Management comes to collect garbage.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger says this will make it easier for resident to get the garbage collected twice a week.

“We’re providing new carts to all the customers, all the residents in the city of Jackson, all the households,” Conger said. “So we’ll change it to a curbside service.”

Conger says people with disabilities can also qualify for rolling carts being delivered in phases starting in July.

He also says a new chip reader will be offered to residents in the Waste Management contract.

“We know some households have small garbage cans that they leave on the side that they can’t drag around very easily, and Waste Management is moving to a chip reader that would allow them to scan to see if the carts have been brought to the streets,” Conger said.

