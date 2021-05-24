Martin police searching for missing man

MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police are searching for a man reported missing last week.

Police say James Irby, 29, was reported missing on May 21 around 2:15 p.m.

According to a police report, Irby’s wife last saw him around 11 a.m. May 20 at the hotel next to the Discovery Park of America in Union City.

The report says when she returned home the next day, Irby’s motorcycle was gone and his cell phone was inside the home with a note saying she would not see him anymore.

Irby is about 6-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Irby’s location is asked to call the Martin Police Department at (731) 587-5355.

