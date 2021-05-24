Metro narcotics unit search two Madison County homes

BEECH BLUFF, Tenn. — More than a dozen officers from the Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics Unit surrounded two homes Monday morning.

The first one is on the 300 block of Diamond Grove Road in Beech Bluff. Outside, at least two people were handcuffed.

Investigators told us they were executing a search warrant, but couldn’t release any more information at the time.

Neighbors said they have seen a lot of activity at this house, but they didn’t want to speak on camera due to possible retaliation from the people who live there.

The second home they searched is in the 200 block of the road, kind of underground behind a hill behind Diamond Grove Road.

We previously reported in 2011 an apparent marijuana grow operation was found at this house.

A news release from the time said deputies found more than 100 plants worth more than $83,000 — while they were searching for a vehicular homicide suspect, who was not found at the house.

According to Tennessee property records, both houses are owned by the same person, and have been under the same ownership since the 90’s. We don’t have any information at this time whether or not the search warrant was targeting the owner of the property or their actions.

It’s unclear at this time what the metro narcotics unit found at these two houses, or if anyone was charged.

A spokesperson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they will get us more information on this search when it is available.