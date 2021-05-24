Mugshots : Madison County : 05/21/21 – 05/24/21

1/31 Maurio Curry Maurio Curry: Evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/31 Ajan White Ajan White: Theft under $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

3/31 Alford Robinson Alford Robinson: Driving under the influence

4/31 Alina Edmonds Alina Edmonds: Shoplifting/theft of property

5/31 Allisha Faye Allisha Faye: Violation of probation



6/31 Brandie Dudley Brandie Dudley: Violation of community corrections

7/31 Carl Hicks Carl Hicks: Driving under the influence, hit and run property damage

8/31 Chante King Chante King: Evading arrest, reckless driving

9/31 Christopher Davidson Christopher Davidson: Harassment

10/31 Christopher Flowers Christopher Flowers: Violation of probation



11/31 David McPeake David McPeake: Criminal trespass

12/31 Dewitt Pack Dewitt Pack: Assault

13/31 Elise Estrada Elise Estrada: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/31 Eric Rogers Eric Rogers: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/31 Janiah Graves Janiah Graves: Failure to appear



16/31 Jeremy Bell Jeremy Bell: Violation of probation, failure to appear

17/31 Jessica Servin Jessica Servin: Simple domestic assault

18/31 Jordan Comer Jordan Comer: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, speeding, driving on revoked/suspended license

19/31 Kadaphia Rodgers Kadaphia Rodgers: Evading arrest

20/31 Kelly Heath Kelly Heath: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



21/31 Keontis Jenkins Keontis Jenkins: Aggravated assault, vandalism

22/31 Kevin Goins Kevin Goins: Violation of probation

23/31 Morgan Smith Morgan Smith: Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/31 Nicholas Goff Nicholas Goff: Failure to appear

25/31 Sedarious Fuller Sedarious Fuller: Failure to appear



26/31 Shemica Webb-Butler Shemica Webb-Butler: Violation of probation

27/31 Tiffany Joyce Tiffany Joyce: Violation of community corrections

28/31 Travion Williams Travion Williams: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of registration law

29/31 Tyron Johnson Tyron Johnson: Criminal impersonation

30/31 Willie Douglas Willie Douglas: Driving on revoked/suspended license



31/31 Willie Savage Willie Savage: Criminal trespass































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/21/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/24/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.