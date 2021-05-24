Mugshots : Madison County : 05/21/21 – 05/24/21 May 24, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/31Maurio Curry Maurio Curry: Evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/31Ajan White Ajan White: Theft under $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 3/31Alford Robinson Alford Robinson: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 4/31Alina Edmonds Alina Edmonds: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 5/31Allisha Faye Allisha Faye: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/31Brandie Dudley Brandie Dudley: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/31Carl Hicks Carl Hicks: Driving under the influence, hit and run property damage Show Caption Hide Caption 8/31Chante King Chante King: Evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 9/31Christopher Davidson Christopher Davidson: Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 10/31Christopher Flowers Christopher Flowers: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/31David McPeake David McPeake: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 12/31Dewitt Pack Dewitt Pack: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/31Elise Estrada Elise Estrada: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/31Eric Rogers Eric Rogers: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 15/31Janiah Graves Janiah Graves: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/31Jeremy Bell Jeremy Bell: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/31Jessica Servin Jessica Servin: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/31Jordan Comer Jordan Comer: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, speeding, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/31Kadaphia Rodgers Kadaphia Rodgers: Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 20/31Kelly Heath Kelly Heath: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 21/31Keontis Jenkins Keontis Jenkins: Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 22/31Kevin Goins Kevin Goins: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/31Morgan Smith Morgan Smith: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 24/31Nicholas Goff Nicholas Goff: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/31Sedarious Fuller Sedarious Fuller: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 26/31Shemica Webb-Butler Shemica Webb-Butler: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 27/31Tiffany Joyce Tiffany Joyce: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 28/31Travion Williams Travion Williams: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of registration law Show Caption Hide Caption 29/31Tyron Johnson Tyron Johnson: Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 30/31Willie Douglas Willie Douglas: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 31/31Willie Savage Willie Savage: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/21/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/24/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter