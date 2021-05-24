No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Madison County on Monday.

The total number of confirmed positive cases remains at 11,465.

There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized. One of those patients is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,803 (59.3%)

38301: 3,413 (29.8%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.8%)

38366: 208 (1.8%)

38343: 79 (0.7%)

38313: 235 (2%)

38392: 86 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 155 (1.3%)

38006: 7 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 19 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 7 (0.1%)

Unknown: 107 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,103 (27.1%)

White: 5,024 (43.8%)

Asian: 55 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 270 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 212 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,801 (24.4%)

Gender:

Female: 6,412 (55.9%)

Male: 4,995 (43.6%)

Unknown: 58 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,149 (97.3%)

Not recovered: 16 (0.1%)

Better: 31 (0.3%)

Unknown: 36 (0.3%)

Deaths: 233 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 586 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,313 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,956 (17.1%)

31 – 40 years: 1,673 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,648 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,666 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,323 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 737 (6.4%)

80+: 468 (4.1%)

Unknown: 95 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.