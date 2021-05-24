On-duty police officer dies in Tennessee motorcycle crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer in Memphis, Tennessee, has died after his motorcycle was involved in an on-duty accident.
The department says 47-year-old officer Scotty Triplett died at a hospital Saturday.
The department says Triplett was part of a department-approved motorcade with other officers and had his emergency lights on at the time of the accident.
A preliminary investigation shows a car attempting to make a turn pulled into Triplett’s path.
No charges were immediately filed and the investigation is ongoing.
Triplett was a 27-year veteran of the department.
Interim police director James Ryall says the community lost a dedicated servant and a good man.
