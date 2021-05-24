On-duty police officer dies in Tennessee motorcycle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer in Memphis, Tennessee, has died after his motorcycle was involved in an on-duty accident.

The department says 47-year-old officer Scotty Triplett died at a hospital Saturday.

The department says Triplett was part of a department-approved motorcade with other officers and had his emergency lights on at the time of the accident.

A preliminary investigation shows a car attempting to make a turn pulled into Triplett’s path.

No charges were immediately filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Triplett was a 27-year veteran of the department.

Interim police director James Ryall says the community lost a dedicated servant and a good man.

For more stories across the state, click here.