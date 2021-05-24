Rolling trash carts to be distributed in July

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson will begin to transition from backdoor trash pick up to curbside pick up by providing residents with rolling carts, according to a news release.

Residents with a disability can apply for assistance here.

Rolling carts will be delivered in phases beginning in July, if supply chains allow, according to a news release.

The new solid waste contract with Waste Management will begin on Aug. 1.

Changes include:

One rolling cart will be provided for residential waste at each residential unit.

These carts must be placed in front of the house on the sub. Pick up from the garage, carport, or front area of the residence will only be available for residents who qualify for disabled status as designated by the City of Jackson.

Collection will continue twice a week on the same days as currently scheduled. Carts should be placed at the curb before 7 a.m. on service days, the release says.

Bulk waste pick up will continue to operate on rotating predetermined routes, and the recycling bins at Westwood, South Jackson Lowe’s, and North Park will remain in operation, according to the release.

Residents should return the carts to the house on the same day as trash pick up runs, and garbage should be placed inside a bag and secured. Cart contents should contain 175 pounds or less.

Residents are asked not to overfill the carts, include hazardous waste products, or hand piles over 3-feet high, 5-feet long, and 3-feet wide.

Hand piles are residential waste should be placed as close to the cart as possible while allowing three feet of space on all sides of the cart.

Bulk waste includes furniture, loose brush and other materials, not including hazardous waste.

Bulk waste should be placed at the curb or edge of the road without blocking sidewalks or lanes of travel.

For more information or a list of frequently asked questions, click here.

Health and Sanitation will host a Facebook live Q&A in June, as well as an in-person forum at City Hall in June.

For more information, call (731) 425-8545.