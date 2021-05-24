Schedule released for OVC tournament at Ballpark at Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ohio Valley Conference baseball championship will be held this week at the Ballpark at Jackson.
The tournament is set for May 27 through May 29.
The schedule for the tournament is:
- Thursday, May 27
- Game 1: Southeast Missouri vs. Austin Peay at 2 p.m.
- Game 2: Murray State vs. Morehead State at 6 p.m.
- Friday, May 28
- Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 at 11 a.m.
- Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 at 3 p.m.
- Game 5: Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 at 7 p.m.
- Friday, May 29
- Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 at 12 p.m.
- Game 7: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 at 4 p.m. if necessary