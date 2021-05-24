TEC announces installation of Fast Fiber in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — TEC has announced installation of Fast Fiber Internet is underway, and residents in McLemoresville and Buena Vista can now begin to enjoy the benefits of fiber-optic broadband, according to a news release.

The $1,837,061 project is being funded by TEC and a Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development grant. The release says TEC is contributing $1,010,384 and the grant totals $826,677.

TEC is also planning to donate laptops and provide 36 months of free broadband internet to the McLemoresville Activity Center and the Public Safety Building in Huntingdon, the release says.