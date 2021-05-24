Tennessee puts $5 million towards rehabilitation in jails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is putting $5 million towards rehabilitation in jails, according to a news release.

According to the release, Tennessee’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs is offering grants through the Evidence-Based Jail Programming project.

The state is looking to fund jails that teach anger management, parenting skills, address substance abuse, mental and health needs, as well as provide education, according to the release.

This is a part of one of Gov. Bill Lee’s Criminal Justice Reform Bills.

“Gov. Lee and the General Assembly made criminal justice reform a priority, recognizing that inmates often need programming while incarcerated in order to be successful in navigating their lives post release,” said Office of Criminal Justice Programs Director Jennifer Brinkman. “We know that there can be many barriers, including financial, to a local jail being able to start or scale such programming. This grant, in addition to the enhanced reimbursement, is designed to address that challenge.”

The deadline to apply for the grant is June 15.

If you are interested in learning more about the program, or if you are looking to apply, visit tn.gov.

To read the full news release, click here.