TWRA reminds boaters of safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is preparing for Memorial Day weekend by encouraging boaters to use life jackets and boat safely.

TWRA says they expect the weekend of May 29 through May 31 to be one of the busiest weekends of the year.

TWRA is reminding boaters to wear life jackets, and consider the effects of drinking and driving on land or on the water.

According to a news release, the effects of alcohol increase due to external factors, like vibration from boat engines, wave motion and the glare from the sun. It is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the release says.

If this is the first time you’re taking your boat out this year, TWRA is recommending you check your boat first and perform some simple maintenance, like checking hoses, making sure your lights work and you have extra fuses and bulbs on hand, to prevent problems on the water.