1 injured in shooting at east Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday morning at an east Jackson apartment.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at 216 Roosevelt Parkway around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

