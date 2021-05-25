Additional death, 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a 92-year-old woman has died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says the woman died May 22.
A total of 234 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed another four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,469.
Those new patients range in age from 16-years-old to 43-years-old.
There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,803 (59.3%)
- 38301: 3,414 (29.8%)
- 38356: 193 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.8%)
- 38366: 208 (1.8%)
- 38343: 79 (0.7%)
- 38313: 237 (2%)
- 38392: 86 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 155 (1.3%)
- 38006: 7 (0.1%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 19 (0.2%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 7 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 107 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,105 (27.1%)
- White: 5,027 (43.8%)
- Asian: 55 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 270 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 212 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,800 (24.4%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,415 (55.9%)
- Male: 4,996 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 58 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,160 (97.3%)
- Not recovered: 11 (0.1%)
- Better: 36 (0.3%)
- Unknown: 28 (0.3%)
- Deaths: 234 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 586 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,314 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,956 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,675 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,648 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,667 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,323 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 737 (6.4%)
- 80+: 468 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 95 (0.8%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.