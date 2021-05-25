Blood supply remains at critical need across West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services and West Tennessee Healthcare are asking for your help as the blood supply in the region remains critically low.

On Monday, Jackson-Madison County General Hospital had half of their preferred amount of O-positive blood, and LIFELINE Blood Services had none they could send, according to a news release.

LIFELINE says they could only find six units available to import from another blood center.

The shortage is a national issue, which also hinders LIFELINE’s ability to import blood from other centers’ supplies, the release says.

The use of blood across West Tennessee has also increased, with hospitals using 721 more units of blood than used this time last year, and 308 more units in April than were used in April 2020, the release says.

LIFELINE is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive. Walk in donations are welcome Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and appointments can by made by texting “schedule” to 999-777 or by calling (731) 427-4431, ext. 0.

There are also several community mobile blood drives scheduled this week.

Those times and locations are: