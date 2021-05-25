Budget committee gathers for final meeting of fiscal year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Budget committee members met to tie up loose ends and to wrap up the fiscal year.

The Jackson Budget Committee met for their last meeting of the fiscal year before the council reviews the final budget.

Some of the budgets on the agenda were the renewal of Waste Management’s contract and employee and vendor training.

City councilman, Paul Taylor says the most significant budget discussed on Tuesday was the inclusion of the first year of transitioning to a new core financial system.

“We’re moving to something that’s one we can work remotely on if we need to,” Taylor said. “That can really take what could be like four to five man hours to develop a report, we can do in four to five minutes. We’re really working to move us into the 21st century.”

The budgets reviewed will be submitted for consideration at the city council meeting next Tuesday.