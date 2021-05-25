City of Jackson requesting proposals for Ballpark at Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has issued a national request for proposals for the Ballpark at Jackson, according to a news release.

The stadium has been under a license and use agreement with the Jackson General, which required the team remain a part of Minor League Baseball, the release says. The team lost their affiliation, resulting in the Generals breaching their license agreement with the City of Jackson, according to the release.

The agreement will expire on Sunday, May 30, according to the release.

The city will take over operation of the Ballpark at Jackson beginning May 31, the release says.

The city initially issued to request for proposals earlier this month for operation plans for the Ballpark at Jackson going forward, but the process can take several months, officials say.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger says the city has already started planning events and hiring staff, and officials are working with the Winnipeg Goldeyes and organizers of the MercyMe concert scheduled for June 3, according to the release.

