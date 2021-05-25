Decreasing Clouds, Then Sunny Hot And Humid

Weather Update: Tuesday, May 24 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another mainly quiet day on the way. Although, we are starting off a bit more cloudy. There is a weak disturbance that is moving right along the far western periphery of high pressure this morning. It is not producing any precipitation, but there are clouds associated with it. As the wave departs by late morning, we do expect a decrease in clouds and back to mainly sunny skies. The only effect it will really have will be slightly slower rise in temps through the morning hours. As today progress, we expect the main ridge to weaken further, but not before one more hot and humid afternoon. There is another disturbance we are tracking set to arrive overnight, it may have a few showers or even a few storms associated with it as it moves through.