Dolly Parton helps celebrate 225 years of Tennessee statehood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton is inviting Tennesseans to celebrate 225 years of statehood in a new video.

Gov. Bill Lee released the video on Tuesday called “Home,” featuring the famous singer and Tennessee native.

“Dolly is a Tennessee treasure, and I’m thankful she’s joined us to commemorate 225 years of statehood,” he said. “I invite Tennesseans to celebrate at events throughout the year from Mountain City to Memphis and to share the stories of the people, places and moments that have shaped Tennessee.”

“I am Tennessee proud,” Parton said. “I’m proud of our wonderful state, proud to be a born and raised Tennessee girl and I’m proud to be a part of all that we represent.”

The video features Partion singing the title track of her 1973 album, “My Tennessee Mountain Home.”

The video can be downloaded with this link.