JACKSON, Tenn. — Englewood Baptist Church will host a Grocery Give Day on Thursday, May 27 at their North Highland campus.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2239 North Highland Avenue.

Englewood is currently packing 800 grocery boxes and 800 hygiene bags for anyone in the community.

Church leaders say that, though COVID-19 cases have declined, many people in the community are still in need of basic household items.