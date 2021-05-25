Jackson residents address who should run the Ballpark

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some regular attendants of the Ballpark at Jackson and local residents gave their input on if the Jackson Generals baseball team or the City of Jackson should run Ballpark operations.

Jackson resident, Daynetta Grundy says she thinks the baseball team should operate the Ballpark.

“The team knows what they want and what they like, so if they are playing there, it should fit them and what they want,” she said.

Resident of Jackson, Dashondra Hicks says she thinks differently.

Hicks thinks the City of Jackson should run the Ballpark.

“The people. I guess that would be my answer because we are the people. I feel like we should be in charge of something. At least a little bit of something, so I would say the City of Jackson,” Hicks said.

Regular Ballpark attendee, Clinton Scaff says he thinks the Jackson Generals would have a better say in operating the venue.

“I think the ball team itself should be in charge of what is going on in their stadium. They are the ones that are there and for entertainment,” Scaff said.

