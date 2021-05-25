Law enforcement tells drivers to ‘Click It or Ticket’

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two organizations are ensuring drivers “Click It or Ticket” to stay safe.

In a news release, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it’s joining the Tennessee Highway Safety Office in reminding drivers to buckle up from May 24 to June 6.

“Buckling up is such a simple task that can keep you and your family safe in the car,” said Sgt. Richard King. “But it’s more than that. Buckling up is the law. Our law enforcement officers see the consequences of not buckling up. We see the loss of life. Often, it could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. This should be automatic.”

Data shared by the sheriff’s office says over 400 people died in Tennessee while not wearing a seat belt in 2020.

In 2019, over 9,400 people were killed while not wearing a seat belt across the country, according to data shared by the sheriff’s office.