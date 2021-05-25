Missing Illinois man arrested in Dyersburg on burglary, theft charges

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A man reported missing from Illinois has been arrested in Dyersburg on charges of burglary and theft.

Dyersburg police say 31-year-old Dakin Rosenthal, of Anna, Illinois, is accused of entering First United Methodist Church on Saturday morning and taking a MacBook from the church.

According to a release posted on the Dyersburg Police Department Facebook page, Rosenthal was seen on church video surveillance checking all the doors of the church before entering through an unlocked door and walking around the church for an extended period of time.

Police say after Rosenthal is shown on the video taking the MacBook, he left the church.

The post says Rosenthal was arrested Saturday afternoon after officers responded to the Dyersburg Airport after reports of an individual checking airport doors.

Police spotted Rosenthal walking in the backyard of a home in the area, and he was found in possession of a stolen wallet, the release says.

Officers had difficulty identifying Rosenthal, who was initially held in the jail as a John Doe.

Rosenthal was later identified, and investigators learned he had been reported missing by family in Illinois days before his arrest.

Rosenthal is charged with burglary and theft.