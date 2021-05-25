Police investigating shooting at local apartment complex

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that seemingly occurred in broad daylight in the middle of an apartment complex.

Police confirmed one person was shot at the Parkway East Apartments Monday morning.

Jackson Police Deputy Chief Derick Tisdale says the report initially came in through the ShotSpotter system, but soon they got calls that one person was hurt.

“At this point in time, we don’t know how serious they are, but we do know they are serious. We don’t know if they’re life-threatening or not,” Tisdale said.

Law enforcement says it happened around 9:30 a.m. in the courtyard of the apartment complex. The area wasn’t taped off because the exact location is unknown.

“On the bit of information we have now, we don’t believe this was a random act. We’re looking at it from a targeted act,” Tisdale said.

About an hour after the shooting, life went on at the apartment complex. Dozens of people were out walking around, and some with children in tow.

“School has let out for the summer, and that has brought up some other concerns: that people are willing to shoot in the middle of the day with children, whether they’re small or high school age,” Tisdale said.

Tisdale says they do not have anyone in custody, but because this happened in broad daylight, they presume someone saw it happen.

“I think the biggest thing in keeping our communities safe is the fact that we do have a community that is willing to work with us in order to help keep each other safe and help apprehend those that are willing to do violence, especially in the middle of the day,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (731) 425-8400. They say you can remain anonymous.