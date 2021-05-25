Rain & Storms Return Wednesday, Stick Around Through Friday

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for May 25th:

After a warm evening, clouds will increase tonight and rain showers and storms will move in early Wednesday morning. Storm chances continue during the day on Wednesday, the severe weather threat is low but thunder, lightning and increased winds will be possible with the storms. Rain chances continue through Friday as a cold front moves though and drops temperatures for your Memorial Day Weekend. We will have more details coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will move in tonight and the winds will stay light out of the southwest. Overnight lows will drop down to the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances and weak storms will move in late overnight into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Severe storms are not likely but some brief increased winds, thunder and lightning will be possible.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain ans storm chances finally return on Wednesday and could come in a few rounds. The rain is most likely in the morning and afternoon and some weak thunderstorms could mix in but severe weather is not expected. Highs will reach the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon and skies will be mostly cloudy during the day but a few peeks on sunshine will also be possible. The storms in the late afternoon and evening that do pop up could be a bit stronger but still are not expected to be very strong or severe. But some heavy rain, thunder, lightning and brief wind gusts could show up. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 60s again.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be a bit warmer then Wednesday and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected. Highs will return into the upper 80s again. Some evening showers or thunderstorms could develop and as of now, the severe weather threat is low, but it is something we will be watching closely in the Storm Team Weather Center. Winds will stay light, out of the southwest and overnight lows will again drop into the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

A cold front is going to move through on Friday and some showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the front comes by. The timing of the front is uncertain but we are expecting cooler weather on Friday as the front passes by; highs will make it in the mid 80s still. Winds will shift from the west to the north as the front passes. Friday night lows will drop down to around 60° with some of us even dipping into the upper 50s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

As of now we are expecting a cooler and mostly dry holiday weekend. The forecast is still uncertain as we are 6 days out and we hope to get a more accurate description as the week progresses. Highs are expected to be near 80° on Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Morning lows are forecast to be around 60°.

