SWHRA to begin meal distribution June 1 in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Southwest Human Resource Agency will begin offering meals to Madison County kids, and it start June 1.

A news release from Jackson-Madison County Schools says the agency will be providing lunch and a breakfast for the next day.

The meals will be provided Monday through Friday at:

Lincoln Elementary from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

North Side High School from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

South Side High School from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Washington Douglas from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The news release says the meals are free to children under 18-years-old.