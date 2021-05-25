TBI releases TN KidKit for parents, guardians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has launched the TN KidKit to help parents and guardians document details about children in their care, according to a news release.

The TBI says the program’s launch coincides with National Missing Children’s Day, and the program is meant to allow guardians access to information to share with law enforcement in the event of an emergency.

“When a child goes missing, every second matters,” said Shelly Smitherman, TBI’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge overseeing the Bureau’s missing children efforts. “So, too, does having the right kind of information.”

The TN KidKit allows parents and guardians a way to keep facts, photographs and relevant information to print or store digitally to share with law enforcement if a child goes missing.

“We work too many missing children cases in which parents don’t have a suitable picture of their children or can’t recall their height, weight, or other key facts,” said Smitherman. “Trying to remember them when their child is missing is understandably tough and can often slow down an initial search. That’s why we’d encourage every parent to take a few minutes to fill out a TN KidKit – and update it regularly – just in case it might help when it matters most.”

Those resources and more information can be found here.