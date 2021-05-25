Tennessee bans teaching critical race theory in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is the latest state to ban teachers from talking about certain aspects of race and racism in public schools.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill into law Monday after it generated impassioned debates inside the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

Lee argued that students should learn about “the exceptionalism of our nation,” not things that “inherently divide” people.

Tennessee’s new law is similar to laws enacted in Idaho and Oklahoma.

In Arkansas, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed a version that primarily focused on employee training to become law without his signature.

For more stories across the state, click here.