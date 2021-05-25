West Tennessee Healthcare amends by-laws, provides update on vaccination process

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a short monthly meeting for the West Tennessee Healthcare Board of Trustees.

1/2

2/2



Chief Compliance and Communications Officer for West Tennessee Healthcare, Amy Garner says they made amendments to medical staff by-laws.

Garner says COVID-19 volumes have continued to remain fairly stable, and they credit it to the vaccine. And that’s not the only good COVID-19 news.

“Our CEO reported that Madison County is actually leading the state in the number of vaccinations that have been provided,” Garner said.

Garner says there are two upcoming vaccination clinics for those 12 and older.

The first will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the J. Walter Barnes Conference Center at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

The second will be next Wednesday, June 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.