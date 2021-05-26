Investigators search for suspects in the theft of City of Jackson property

JACKSON, Tenn.– An update on the City of Jackson lawnmowers that were stolen Monday morning.

Surveillance photos taken late Sunday night and early Monday morning show when the thefts happened.

The city grounds-keeping service team found eight lawnmowers missing from the lot.

Investigators found tire marks from where the thieves drove off with the mowers.

Jackson’s Superintendent of grounds keeping, J.D. Sims, said, along with the lawnmowers, several chainsaws and weed eaters were missing as well.

Sims said the city is increasing their security to stop the incident from happening again.

“We’ve parked some of the trucks in the tunnels that have equipment on them. We’re gonna park all of the mowers in the tunnel. We are going to try to upgrade security by adding more cameras. Just adding a few more deterrents to keep it from happening in the future,” Sims said.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the incident.

If you have any information on these thefts, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crimestoppers at (731) 424-TIPS (8477).