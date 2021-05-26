Blood shortage affecting West Tennessee hospitals

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is under a blood shortage once again, and they need your help.

“This is one of the worst blood shortages that I can remember, and I know that it’s a national problem,” said Chief Compliance and Communications Officer for West Tennessee Healthcare, Amy Garner.

As things are slowly returning to normal, healthcare officials are continuing to see an increase in blood usage. And it is affecting many hospitals in the region.

“Blood is not something you can manufacture. We can’t just go out and buy it from somebody that makes it,” Garner said.

Even though hospitals and clinics are using almost twice as much blood as last year, donation centers are seeing fewer and fewer donors.

“I think there are a lot of reasons that people are reluctant, but I think if people understood how important it was to our patients, that people would be a lot more willing to give,” Garner said.

LIFELINE officials and West Tennessee Healthcare leaders encourage everyone who is eligible to donate blood. If you cannot donate, they encourage you to spread the word.

“We aren’t going to be able to fill that need until people come in here and donate that have those types,” said Caitlin Roach, Marketing Manager for LIFELINE.

LIFELINE currently needs O-positive blood types, but they say any donations will help.

“If you are O-positive, A-negative, whatever your blood type, if you are eligible to give, please give blood,” Garner said.

You can find a list of upcoming blood drives through LIFELINE’s website.