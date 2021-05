JACKSON, Tenn. — Charter Communications, Inc. has committed $1 million to the Spectrum Digital Education grant program supporting nonprofit organizations goals of educating the community about broadband, according to a news release.

Nonprofits can start applying for support from June 1 through Friday, June 25 at 5 p.m. Eastern, the release says.

Grants will be announced in August and awarded this fall.

