Jackson Madison County General Hospital holds vaccination clinic

WEST JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson Madison County General Hospital held a COVID vaccination clinic for ages 12 and up.

Jackson Madison County Regional Health Department continues to increase the COVID vaccination eligibility.

The hospital held their first vaccination clinic for the new age group Wednesday with the Pfizer vaccine.

Employee health manager for West Tennessee Healthcare, Allison Wright, said they are excited to start vaccinating children in the community.

“We are really excited to start to get our children and adolescents vaccinated because we have done over 20,000 vaccines here for our healthcare workers and our employees out in the community. We are excited to now lower that and get them vaccinated as well,” Wright said.

The clinic was open from 4:00 to 8:30 Wednesday evening with about 100 people already signed up to get the vaccine.

However, Wright said there are plenty of vaccines left to give out.

“We have about 450 to 500 doses that we are able to give out and we will repeat that for their second dose in three weeks. So the ones tonight would come back on June 16 to get that second dose,” Wright said.

Wright said this eligibility increase is another great step to getting everyone in the community a vaccine and getting children back on a normal school routine.

“This is another way that we can help stop the spread of this virus. We are really excited because this really puts a strain on the healthcare system having to bring people in. Our census is high right now so anything we can do to help in that and get our kids back to school full time is great,” Wright said.

The hospital will be holding another vaccination clinic on June 2.

For more information on the clinic and where to sign up, click here.