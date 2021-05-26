Jackson police seek suspect in Tuesday shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a shooting Tuesday morning at an east Jackson apartment.

Police say 28-year-old Quintez Lamont Brown is wanted in connection with the shooting that happened around 9:30 a.m. at 216 Roosevelt Parkway.

Brown is about 6-feet tall about weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Brown’s location is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

A reward is being offered for information leading to Brown’s arrest.