JMC Library’s board of trustees meet, discuss upcoming summer plans

JACKSON, Tenn.–Big plans are on the way for the Jackson-Madison County Library.

The library’s board of trustees met for their monthly meeting Wednesday evening.

They discussed upcoming summer reading programs for the kids, themes, and budgeting their grants and funding.

Chairman of the board of trustees, Elaine Christian says they are excited to be apart of Jackson-Madison County’s Bicentennial celebration, which will kick-off in August.

“We house the history and the treasures of what’s made this community so special, so we’re in the process of planning programming and events along with the bicentennial commission to celebrate these 200 years,” said Christian.

The Bicentennial Birthday Celebration will kick-off at The Amp this summer.