JPD seeks public’s help after theft at groundskeeping facility

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investing after multiple items were taken from the city’s groundskeeping facility.

1/2

2/2



Police say the theft occurred at the facility on 75 Wisteria Street. Jackson police say eight lawn mowers, as well as multiple weed eaters and leaf blowers, were taken.

JPD says the theft occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.

JPD says the suspects were seen in two white box style moving trucks, and were last seen in the Commerce Street area.

Police are asking anyone with a video surveillance system to look for footage of the suspected vehicles.

Anyone with information that can help is asked to call JPD (731) 425-8400.