Man faces maximum sentence of 40 years after jury finds him guilty to one count of rape of a child

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–A man is found guilty of one count of rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

According to a release from 28th District Attorney General Federick Agee, 66-year-old Johnny Woolfork was found guilty by a jury trial in Humboldt Law Court, Wednesday.

He is facing a maximum sentence of 40 years for the rape of a child conviction.

The aggravated sexual battery conviction carries a maximum sentence of 12 years.

According to the release, Woolfork is facing an additional count of the same charges of a separate child victim, also in Humboldt Law Court.

Woolfork will be sentenced July 6.