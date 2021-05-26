Man faces maximum sentence of 40 years after jury finds him guilty to one count of rape of a child
HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–A man is found guilty of one count of rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery.
According to a release from 28th District Attorney General Federick Agee, 66-year-old Johnny Woolfork was found guilty by a jury trial in Humboldt Law Court, Wednesday.
He is facing a maximum sentence of 40 years for the rape of a child conviction.
The aggravated sexual battery conviction carries a maximum sentence of 12 years.
According to the release, Woolfork is facing an additional count of the same charges of a separate child victim, also in Humboldt Law Court.
Woolfork will be sentenced July 6.