Michael Shane Miller, age 41, resident of Rossville, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee.

Shane was born October 15, 1979 in McGehee, Arkansas, the son of Freddie and Patsy Roebuck Miller. He graduated from Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee and was a manager for Kroger on Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Shane was a longtime resident of the Oakland and Rossville areas and loved being outdoors with his family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating.

Shane is survived by two daughters, Mikalah Ann Miller of Atoka, TN and Chloe Elizabeth Miller of Oakland, TN; his parents, Freddie and Patsy Roebuck Miller of Oakland, TN; and Rhonda Miller West of Dallas, TX.

Memorial Services for Shane will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Visitation will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

