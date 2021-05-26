Mugshots : Madison County : 05/25/21 – 05/26/21

1/18 Chantille Manuel Chantille Manuel: Failure to comply

2/18 Billy Toler Billy Toler: Failure to appear

3/18 Bobby Burton Bobby Burton: Violation of probation

4/18 Cedrecko Price Cedrecko Price: Failure to appear

5/18 Delbert Williams Delbert Williams: Driving on revoked/suspended license



6/18 Gyasi Pullum Gyasi Pullum: Driving under the influence

7/18 Harold Williams Harold Williams: Failure to appear, theft under $1,000, burglary, identity theft

8/18 Justin Jefferson Justin Jefferson: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

9/18 Latoya Tipler Latoya Tipler: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/18 Midarius McKinnie Midarius McKinnie: Violation of probation



11/18 Robert Patterson Robert Patterson: Reckless endangerment

12/18 Terry Gray Terry Gray: Violation of community corrections

13/18 Timothy Coffman Timothy Coffman: Violation of probation

14/18 Tony Johnson Tony Johnson: Aggravated burglary, firearm used in dangerous felony

15/18 Travion Williams Travion Williams: Use of stolen/lost vehicle license plate, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain lane, driving on revoked/suspended license



16/18 Vantedeius Beasley Vantedeius Beasley: Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault

17/18 William Ellison William Ellison: Simple domestic assault

18/18 William Griffin William Griffin: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/25/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/26/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.