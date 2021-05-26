Mugshots : Madison County : 05/25/21 – 05/26/21 May 26, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/18Chantille Manuel Chantille Manuel: Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Billy Toler Billy Toler: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Bobby Burton Bobby Burton: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Cedrecko Price Cedrecko Price: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Delbert Williams Delbert Williams: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Gyasi Pullum Gyasi Pullum: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Harold Williams Harold Williams: Failure to appear, theft under $1,000, burglary, identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Justin Jefferson Justin Jefferson: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Latoya Tipler Latoya Tipler: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Midarius McKinnie Midarius McKinnie: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Robert Patterson Robert Patterson: Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Terry Gray Terry Gray: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Timothy Coffman Timothy Coffman: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Tony Johnson Tony Johnson: Aggravated burglary, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Travion Williams Travion Williams: Use of stolen/lost vehicle license plate, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain lane, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Vantedeius Beasley Vantedeius Beasley: Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18William Ellison William Ellison: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18William Griffin William Griffin: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/25/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/26/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter