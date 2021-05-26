Official: Multiple deaths in shooting at San Jose railyard
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s spokesman says there are multiple fatalities and injuries in a shooting at a San Jose, California, railyard and that the suspect is dead.
An assailant opened fire at a California railyard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people.
He says the victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees.
The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport.
A spokesperson for the Valley Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.