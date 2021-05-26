Rain & Storms Remain in the Forecast Through Friday, Cooler this Holiday Weekend

Wednesday Evening Forecast for May 25th:

Showers and weak storms will move east of out West Tennessee this afternoon and clouds will move out tonight as well. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible but strong storms are not expected. Rain and storm chances remain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday before clearing out for the weekend. Cooler weather will move in to start our holiday weekend behind Friday’s cold front, but we should warm up as the weekend goes on. We will have more details and your full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Rain showers and weak storms will move out this evening and the clouds will follow tonight after the sun goes down. Overnight lows will drop down to the mid 60s and it will be a quiet and mild night across the region. Winds are expected to be light or calm as the night goes on.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be a bit warmer then Wednesday and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected. Highs will return into the mid 80s again. Some afternoon/evening showers or thunderstorms could develop and as of now, the severe weather threat is low; but it is something we will be watching closely in the Storm Team Weather Center. Rain chances sit between 20-30%. Winds will stay light, out of the southwest and overnight lows will again drop into the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

A cold front is going to move through on Friday and some showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the front comes by. The severe weather threat is a marginal right now (1/5). Gusty winds will be the main threat with the storms in the morning and afternoon time frame. Rain chances are high around 80%. The timing of the front should be early in the day on Friday and highs will reach around 80° before the front passes by. Winds will shift from the west to the north as the front passes. Friday night lows will drop down into the low 50s with the coolest air we have seen in over a week will move back in just in time for the start of your holiday weekend.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

As of now we are expecting a cooler and mostly dry holiday weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday morning, temperatures are expected to be close to 50° and some areas could even fall into the upper 40s around sunrise.

Highs are expected to only reach the low 70s on Saturday, and some places might only reach the upper 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon and Sunday will be mostly sunny to sunny. Highs will warm up a bit on Sunday and make it into the upper 70s. The warmest day of the 3 day weekend will be on Memorial Day (Monday) with highs making it back into the low and possibly mid 80s. There will be more more clouds on Monday then over the weekend with the winds moving back in from the south. Winds on Saturday will come out of the north and start to move to the east on Sunday and remain light most of the weekend.

