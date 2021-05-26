Rep. David Kustoff reviews trip to U.S.-Mexico border

JACKSON, Tenn. — Congressman David Kustoff visited the U.S.-Mexico border over the weekend.

“The fact of the matter is: there are no easy push-button answers, there are no easy solutions,” Kustoff said.

While there, he met with U.S. Border Patrol, Department of Human Services, and the El Paso Police Department.

“From the Congressional standpoint, we need to make sure these men and women who are patrolling the border have the resources they need to effectively do their job,” Kustoff said.

Kustoff described the issues at the border, including drug trafficking and human trafficking. He’s calling for a message from the Biden administration.

“From the administration standpoint, you have to send the message, ‘You can’t send your folks over the border.’ Let’s do it. We want to encourage immigration, but we want it to be done lawfully,” Kustoff said.

As for the continuation of construction of the border wall:

Kustoff:”If borders mean something, and secure borders mean something, then we need to continue to build the wall and continue to build a barrier along our southern border.” WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Julia Ewoldt: “The vice president said she wants to solve the root of the issue. Do you think that needs to be an approach taken as well? Do you agree with the Biden administration on that front?” Kustoff: “Yeah, I think that is a part of it. There’s no doubt about it because we need to ensure that the conditions are such that in countries like Honduras, like Guatemala, Mexico, that they don’t feel the need that they’ve got to essentially escape, if that’s what the issue is.”

Kustoff is also calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to visit the southern border.