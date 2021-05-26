Showers Early, Then Sun/Cloud Mix

Weather Update: Wednesday, May 26 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. As expected this morning, there is a disturbance of low pressure moving NNE along the Mississippi River towards southern Illinois. It has triggered off an area of showers that will move east across West Tennessee through late morning, and perhaps part of the afternoon. We do expect a lull and a return to a mix of sun/clouds this afternoon. While there will be less of a focus, I think with the abundant moisture and max heating of the afternoon should be enough to pop a few isolated thunderstorms, or even a few clusters of storms. Whatever activity develops, should decrease through early evening with sunset. We will likely have another rather humid overnight with temps in the mid to upper 60s overnight.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell