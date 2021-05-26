Tennessee first lady announces 3rd annual summer challege

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — First lady Maria Lee announced that the Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge will begin on Tuesday, June 1.

The challenge calls on students from kindergarten to sixth grade to devote a potion of the summer to serving others, according to a news release.

“The Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge always brings so much joy to our state,” Lee said. “To see kids serving their neighbors and enriching the lives of those around them through acts of service is so encouraging. We are excited to announce this year’s challenge and hope kids across the state will join us in devoting a portion of their summer break to service.”

The challenge for 2021 includes eight categories, and a student needs to complete at least four of the them to complete the summer challenge.

Students will have until Aug. 1 to complete their goals.

You can register online or by calling (615) 741-7846.

This is the third year for the summer challenge, according to the release.