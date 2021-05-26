West Tennessee Healthcare hosting vaccine clinic Wednesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare will host a vaccination clinic Wednesday, May 26 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

The clinic will be held in the J. Walter Barnes Conference Center at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Vaccines will be available for residents age 12 and older.

A second vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. as well.

To register for your appointment, click here.