West Tennessee Healthcare hosting vaccine clinic Wednesday
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare will host a vaccination clinic Wednesday, May 26 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
The clinic will be held in the J. Walter Barnes Conference Center at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Vaccines will be available for residents age 12 and older.
A second vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. as well.
