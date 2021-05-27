5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,478 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,478.

Those new cases range in age from 4-years-old to 76-years-old.

There are currently three Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,808 (59.3%)
  • 38301: 3,417 (29.8%)
  • 38356: 193 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 97 (0.8%)
  • 38366: 208 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 79 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 238 (2%)
  • 38392: 86 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 32 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 155 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 19 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38303: 7 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 107 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 3,110 (27.1%)
  • White: 5,031 (43.8%)
  • Asian: 55 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 270 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 212 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 2,800 (24.4%)

Gender:

  • Female: 6,419 (55.9%)
  • Male: 5,001 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 58 (0.5%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 11,169 (97.3%)
  • Not recovered: 12 (0.1%)
  • Better: 37 (0.3%)
  • Unknown: 26 (0.2%)
  • Deaths: 234 (2.1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 587 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,314 (11.4%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,957 (17.1%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,677 (14.6%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,648 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,667 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,327 (11.6%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 738 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 468 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 95 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

